NSU Serves as Site of Historic Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

Norfolk State University was the site of the only Virginia Gubernatorial Debate to be held in the Commonwealth. In partnership with WAVY TV 10 and Nexstar Media Group, the 2025 Virginia Gubernatorial Debate featured Virginia Democrat former U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

This historic debate spotlighted two candidates that are vying for the opportunity to be chosen by voters as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s first female Governor. Norfolk State University’s L. Douglas Wilder Center has been the site of three statewide debates — two senatorial debates (2020 and 2024) and the October 9 gubernatorial debate.