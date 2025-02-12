NSU Student Wins Esports Championship

Norfolk State graduate student Eric Minor won the RallyCry National Championship for EA Sports College Football 2025, sponsored by Tyson Foods. Each finalist was a student of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Minor, earning his Master’s in Cybersecurity at NSU, competes in numerous esports tournaments. “I’ve always been better than friends or people I’ve known, and they told me to try to join a couple of tournaments. After making my first Madden tournament in 2019, it was only up from there,” says Minor. “I have won numerous collegiate tournaments, including the HBCU Madden tournament two times and the recent RallyCry National Championship are my two favorites.”

For Minor, pursuing a career in esports would be a dream come true as he’s involved with many aspects of the industry, especially now on the national level. “Winning the national tournament means a lot to me. I was dominant when it came to HBCU Madden during my undergrad years, and I even ended up winning MVP for HBCU Esports, so to be able to take it a step further and win a tournament where every college in the country competed in feels amazing.”