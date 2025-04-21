NSU: Students Present at Women’s Conference

Four Master of Social Work students held a discussion panel at the Conference on Women and Gender hosted by Christopher Newport University. Under the guidance of Associate Professor Dr. Val Livingston in the Ethelyn R. Strong School of Social Work, Shevelle King, Alexis Campbell, Breanna Miller, and Carmen Good, who are active duty or military veterans, presented on the topic of Women, Military Life and the Boy’s Club.

This opportunity allowed them to express their own experiences in the military. “Sharing my story as a Black woman in the Army allowed me to reflect on the layers of identities we carry and the impact it has in spaces where we’ve had to fight to be seen,” Campbell reflects. “I felt empowered telling my story, and I was reminded that my voice matters.”

Along with sharing their stories, they also gained professional development. “After observing other presentations and doing an overview with Dr. Livingston and other NSU panelists, I felt more at ease and confident with what I was going to share,” states Carmen Good. “Dr. Livingston has a way of encouraging and motivating students towards a can-do attitude.”

“I believe it is my responsibility to help develop the next generation of social workers and equip them with competitive skills that will enhance their ability to conduct research, present at national conferences, and publish articles in peer-reviewed journals,” says Dr. Livingston. “I learn a lot from my students, and my well-being is enhanced when I see my students succeed.”