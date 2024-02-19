NSU STUDENTS WIN ART AWARDS

A group of Norfolk State University Fine Arts and Mass Communication students won all the top and monetary awards at this year’s Westminster Canterbury Black History Month Art Competition and Exhibition.

The award recipients include Asha Hilliard (1st place: $1,000), Joi Hicks (2nd Place: $500), Silas Morgan (3rd Place: $250) and Simone Couther and Leah Williams (Honorable Mention).The exhibition is open to students from Hampton, Old Dominion, Virginia Wesleyan and Norfolk State Universities.

Asha Hilliard and Joi Hicks were interviewed about the competition. Please click the links below to see their television interviews.