NSU Theatre COVID-19 Update

NSU Theatre Patrons,

Tonight, moments from now, would have been opening night for our production of In the Heights. Student actors, singers, dancers, musicians and stage managers were in the full swing of rehearsals to prepare for today — before the necessary precautions for COVID-19 were enacted. We initially hoped to postpone the production and then it became clear cancellation was the only option. We tried to hold on to the show because revenue from productions go towards supporting our activities and helping to provide scholarships for students. It is for that reason that we ask you to consider letting your purchase remain to support those efforts. Of course, if that is not of interest or an option for you at this time, we certainly understand. Should you wish to receive a refund for In the Heights, please follow the instructions below. However, if you are able to support the company and our students, nothing further needs to be done. Either way, we thank you so much for your support and patronage of NSU Theatre Company and the Drama & Theatre Program!

We have decided to move forward with, and enhance, the 2020 NSU Theatre Awards. When we are able to gather again and determine a date, the awards show will be the first event we present. It will now include a season launch announcement in addition to the regular performances and food. Those in attendance will be the first to hear the new season of shows and be able to subscribe to Season 7 that same night, before subscriptions are available to the general public. This exclusive event will remain only available to current awards show ticket holders — who happen to be the people who bought the first 355 season subscriptions for Season 6.

Also postponed will be the presentation of the Pulitzer Prize winning drama A Soldiers Play. NSU Theatre Company and Virginia Arts Festival commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the ending of World War II with this thrilling murder mystery drama. The original New York production by the Negro Ensemble Company launched the careers of Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson and got rave reviews from The New York Times. Dates for the rescheduling will be announced as soon as possible.

Although we are still presenting both The 2020 NSU Theatre Awards and A Soldiers Play, we understand that needs and priorities may have changed due to present circumstances and want to extend refund opportunities to patrons who have tickets to these events as well. Should you wish to receive a refund for either of these two events, please follow the instructions below.

Again, we thank you for your support and wish you all peace during this time of uncertainty! BEHOLD! THE GREEN & GOLD!

COVID-19 REFUND POLICY FOR NSU THEATRE EVENTS

Please find your purchasing method below and follow the instructions:I PURCHASED MY TICKET(S) IN PERSON ATSPARTAN TICKET CENTER:

You must complete the IN-PERSON REFUND FORM online, providing your name, email and phone number before Monday, April 27, 2020.

To receive the refund, please bring your ticket(s) to Spartan Ticket Center starting Monday, April 27 between the hours of 9:00am to 2:00pm. Arefund form will be completed in person and serve as record of refund.

Complete the IN-PERSON REFUND FORM by clicking here.

I PURCHASED MY TICKET(S) ONLINE:

Purchases made in person at Spartan Ticket Center can not be refunded with this method, only online purchases are eligible.

Online purchasers, complete the ONLINE REFUND FORMbefore Monday, April 27, 2020, providing your name as it appears on the card you made the purchase with, the date of purchase (if possible) and your email and phone number. Refunds will be issued to the same card the purchase was made on. Email confirmation of the refund will be sent.

Complete the ONLINE REFUND FORM by clicking here.

A GROUP COORDINATOR OR SOMEONE ELSE RECEIVED MY FUNDS TO PURCHASE MY TICKET(S):

Complete the BUYER PURCHASE REFUND FORM. You must provide the name, email and phone contact for both you and the coordinator/buyer. The refund will go to the actual buyer/purchaser to return to you.

Complete the BUYER PURCHASE REFUND FORM by clicking here.

For assistance or information regarding refunds, please call (757) 823-9009, extension 5, from 9:00am to 2:00pm Monday through Friday.