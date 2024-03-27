NSU to host CIT Title Game versus Purdue Fort Wayne

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State University Spartans men’s basketball team is vying for a post season championship title as they will take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) final on Wednesday evening, March 27.

NSU, who fell in the MEAC Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Howard University, garnered a post-season trip to the CIT and will be the host team for all matchups.

Receiving a first-round bye, NSU did not compete until Saturday, March 23, when Alabama A&M came to Echols Hall in Norfolk, Va., for the semifinal round.

Norfolk State now advances to the championship game slated for 7 PM on March 27 at Echols Hall Arena.

Purdue Fort Wayne collected a 23-12 overall record while going 11-9 in the Horizon League. Purdue Fort Wayne fell in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.

The Mastodons have defeated their two CIT opponents by just three combined points picking up a two-point win, 77-75, over Bowling Green State, while ending Tarleton State’s record season (25-10) by one point with a 73-72 victory.

To follow the action, head to NSUSpartans.com for the live stats and broadcast.