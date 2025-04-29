NSU to Offer Virginia’s First College Course on Gaming Management

Norfolk State University to Offer Virginia’s First College Course on Gaming Management

(NSU Newsroom) – Norfolk State University will offer the course Introduction to Gaming Management (THM-290-90) for the Fall, 2025 Semester which runs from August 16, 2025, until December 5, 2025. This is a three-credit course taught completely online through the Business School’s Tourism and Hospitality Management program. The course presents an overview of the gaming industry, including scope, staffing, security, control, taxation, government regulations, and its interface with hotel operations. Also included is coverage of the social, economic and cultural impacts of gaming on the host community.

“We created this course in 2021 in response to the planned Norfolk Casino, and now that construction on the facility has begun just a stone’s throw away from the NSU campus, it seemed a propitious time to make it available,” said Professor Larry Epplein, the program’s advisor. NSU will partner with Boyd Gaming, the casino’s operator, to help create awareness of the myriad career opportunities in the industry for college graduates. “Should the discipline prove popular with students, the plan would be to offer a multi-course certificate program, as well as a minor in gaming management in NSU’s School of Business,” according to Dr. Moncef Belhadjali, Associate Dean.

Currently, the course is an elective open to all university students, as well as to members of the general public, who may wish to explore what the field has to offer. For admissions or registration information, contact NSU Admissions at 757-823-8396 or admissions@nsu.edu.