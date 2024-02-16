NSU: VOLLEYBALL TEAM TO PLAY IN COSTA RICA

The Norfolk State University Volleyball team will play exhibition games in Costa Rica this summer. In order to help with expenses, the team has set a goal to raise $40,000 by May 25.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to travel with my team to Costa Rica this summer,” Coach Kathy Bullock wrote in a letter to supporters. “This experience will significantly contribute to our growth and development as young women, fostering cultural competence beyond the Tidewater area and our hometowns.”

Bullock said that the volleyball team is only the second team on campus to go internationally and the first women’s athletic program to do so. Twenty players, four coaches, managers and a trainer will go on the trip.

Some of the advantages of the trip include:

Exposure to Global Perspectives and Diversity

Enhanced Learning Opportunities, especially in Cross-Cultural Communication

Cultivation of Global Citizenship and Social Responsibility

Participation in a Cultural Exchange

This year’s volleyball team received historic post-season accolades. Norfolk State freshman Gabrielle Gilbert became the first player in Norfolk State volleyball history to earn the MEAC Rookie of the Year award, also becoming the first All-MEAC First Team selection in program history. Additionally, middle blocker Grace Smith also received a postseason accolade, joining Gilbert on the MEAC All-Rookie Team. Another player, Shonte Seale, a December graduate from the 2023 team, recently signed a professional contract to play professionally in Asia.