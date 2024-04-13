National Sports O.J Simpson Passes away at 76 from Cancer April 13, 2024April 13, 2024 HRMessenger Staff Tweet It has been reported that O.J. Simpson, a controversial former NFL star who was a father of five, passed away on April 10 after battling cancer. His children made a statement on social media on Thursday to share the news of his death. On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.-The Simpson Family— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024 Tweet