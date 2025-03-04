Oasthouse Ventures to Open Sustainable Indoor Farming Operations

International low-carbon greenhouse will invest $104.8 million and initially create 118 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oasthouse Ventures Ltd., a leading sustainable business development firm in the United Kingdom specializing in low-carbon greenhouses, will invest $104.8 million to construct its first U.S.-based controlled environment agriculture operation in Carroll County. Over the next three years, the company will produce and package over 45 million pounds of tomatoes for distribution to major retailers throughout the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest United States. With a focus on sustainability, the company plans to source more than 31,000 tons annually of Virginia-grown hardwood residuals from local sawmills to heat its greenhouses. The project will initially create 118 new jobs with a total of 265 full and part-time positions for the project.

“Oasthouse Ventures’ decision to locate its U.S. operations in Virginia is a testament to the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best location in the country for Controlled Environment Agriculture,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project is a technological leap forward and helps solidify Virginia as a leader in the agriculture and technology industries. I am pleased to welcome Oasthouse Ventures to Virginia and look forward to their growth.”

“Indoor farming is responsibly changing the way that we make local, sustainable produce for our communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Not only will Oasthouse Ventures create more than 100 jobs for Virginians, but it will also use local hardwood residuals as a heating source for its greenhouses. We are proud to welcome Oasthouse Ventures to the Commonwealth and thank them for their efforts in advancing the controlled environment agriculture industry in Virginia.”

“Virginia is proudly the destination of choice for Controlled Environment Agriculture, and we are pleased to welcome Oasthouse Ventures to Carroll County,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “We celebrate Virginia Controlled Environment Agriculture in March to recognize the ways indoor farm operations like Oasthouse boost year-round, local food.”

“This investment is a perfect illustration of all that the US and the UK can do together to prioritize growth for rural communities,” said Lord Mandelson, British Ambassador to the United States. “Oasthouse Ventures is a great British company and I’m delighted to see them invest in the Virginia economy. I look forward to partnering with Governor Youngkin and his team in future as we continue to deepen and strengthen the economic ties between our two nations.”

With an emphasis on sustainable food sourcing, coupled with the expense of distribution from existing large produce sources in California and Mexico, Oasthouse Ventures’ new indoor farm will offer fresh produce that will travel fewer miles to market, which in turn will extend shelf life and reduces costs for consumers.

“Our Carroll County facility represents a major step toward building a network of large-scale, sustainable indoor farming operations that will supply American-grown fresh produce across the eastern United States,” said Oasthouse Ventures Senior Development Manager Ben Alexander. “Our first greenhouse spanning 65 acres – nearly seven times the footprint of Lane Stadium – is only the beginning of our ambition to reshore fresh produce production closer to the end consumer, whilst creating jobs and prosperity for the region. Our vision is for the very best produce to be grown in the United States using the latest technology. With additional locations in development, we are very excited to play our part in ensuring the United States remain a global leader in agriculture. Additionally, we would like to extend our thanks to Governor Youngkin, Secretary Lohr, VEDP, VDACS and BRCEDA for their support throughout this process.”

The Mount Rogers region was chosen due to its strategic location. This project represents Phase I of an envisioned three-phase buildout in Southwest Virginia. The first phase includes a 65-acre greenhouse at Wildwood Commerce Park focused on tomatoes, a supporting packaging house, and a daycare facility to serve employees.

“Carroll County and its residents prove once again why Southwest Virginia is the best place for companies like Oasthouse Ventures to do business,” said Senator William Stanley. “Whether it’s the beautiful landscape, dedication to the business of agriculture, or the ‘can-do’ spirit of its people, Carroll County is the place to be in the 21st century economy, and we look forward to having Oasthouse Ventures as a great business partner in our community for years to come.”

“Oasthouse Ventures’ decision to invest more than $104.5 million in Carroll County is a testament to the strength of our community and the incredible potential of Southwest Virginia,” said Delegate Wren Williams. “This project not only brings hundreds of jobs to our area but also strengthens our position as a regional leader for agricultural advancements. By creating a facility that reduces transportation costs and supports local industries, Oasthouse Ventures is building a stronger, healthier future for Virginia’s economy.”

“This project rewards years of regional cooperation, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area and improving the quality of life for residents of the region,” said Ashlyn Shrewsbury, the interim executive director for Mount Rogers Regional Partnership and the executive director for the Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority. “Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, the regional economic development organization, has worked closely with Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority, the regional industrial authority representing Carroll County, Grayson County, and the City of Galax, in bringing Oasthouse Ventures to its new home as the first tenant of Wildwood Commerce Park. We are thrilled to see these joint efforts come to fruition for the enrichment of the community and we are excited for the positive ripple effect this project will have on the local economy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome OastHouse Ventures to Carroll County,” said Carroll County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joey Dickson. “Their investment in our community will create over 100 new jobs, providing significant economic growth and new opportunities for our residents. This marks an exciting step forward for our local workforce and economy, reinforcing Carroll County as a great place to live, work, and do business.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority and Carroll County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $550,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, as well as a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Carroll County with this project.

Support for Oasthouse Ventures’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

For more information, visit www.growingcareersva.com.