Obama Foundation Opens 2025 – 2027 Voyager Scholarship Program

This scholarship provides financial support, travel-based learning opportunities, and access to a global network of leaders for 100 students pursuing careers in public service.

CHICAGO – Today, the Obama Foundation opened applications for the 2025-2027 Voyager Scholarship, the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service. Funded by a $100 million contribution from Airbnb CEO and Co-Founder Brian Chesky, the scholarship provides college students with last-dollar financial aid to help alleviate the burden of college debt, meaningful travel experiences, opportunities to connect with new communities, and access to a network of mentors and leaders to support them throughout their careers.

Now in its fourth year, the Voyager Scholarship continues to reflect the Obama Foundation and Chesky’s dedication to empowering young leaders to address the world’s most complex issues through bridging divides and public service. The scholarship helps students refine their values-based leadership approach, build bridges across communities, and nurture their sense of curiosity as they deepen their commitment to pursuing public service careers.

Voyager Scholarship recipients receive a $10,000 stipend and free housing in Airbnb listings to pursue a summer work-travel experience, or “Summer Voyage,” of their design between their junior and senior years of college. Students design their own Summer Voyage to gain exposure to new communities and deepen their experience in their chosen field. Last summer, the 2023-2025 cohort of Voyagers returned from their Summer Voyages to 63 countries and 33 U.S. states and territories. During their Summer Voyages, students participate in internships, volunteer experiences, and research opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of the issues they care about most.

Learn more about the third cohort of Voyager Scholarship recipients here.

The application deadline for the Voyager Scholarship for Public Service is April 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM United States Central Time (UTC-6). The Obama Foundation will award the scholarship to 100 students from colleges and universities across the United States and its territories. Voyager Scholarship for Public Service recipients receive:

Up to $50,000 in financial aid: Students will receive up to $25,000 per year in “last dollar” financial aid for their junior and senior years of college. This financial aid helps alleviate the burden of college debt so that students can afford to pursue a career in public service after graduation.

Summer Voyage: Students will receive a $10,000 stipend and free housing in Airbnb listings to pursue a summer work-travel experience between their junior and senior year of college. Students design their own Summer Voyage to gain exposure to new communities and experience in a chosen field.

10-year Travel Stipend: After graduation, Airbnb will provide the students with a $2,000 travel credit every year for 10 years, a total of $20,000. This allows students to continue to grow their expertise and forge new connections throughout their public service careers.

Monthly Virtual Sessions: Students must participate in monthly virtual programming sessions, including speaker series and mentorship roundtables, Summer Voyage design workshops, and Summer Voyage coaching sessions, to ensure they make the most out of their experience.

Fall Summit : During their Junior Year, Voyagers have the option to attend an in-person convening where they engage in community-building activities with fellow Voyagers, build their leadership skills, and learn from leaders in public service.

: During their Junior Year, Voyagers have the option to attend an in-person convening where they engage in community-building activities with fellow Voyagers, build their leadership skills, and learn from leaders in public service. Network of Leaders: Throughout the program, students have access to the Voyager network of leaders, comprised of fellow Voyagers, Obama Leadership Network alumni, and mentors. This network gives students a support system as they begin in their fields. After graduation, students join the Obama Foundation’s global community, providing them with Foundation resources and programming.

For more information about the Voyager Scholarship, including the application process and answers to frequently asked questions, visit voyager-scholarship.obama.org.