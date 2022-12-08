Remembering Retired Managing Attorney at Legal Aid in Norfolk, Phillip B. Boone

Courtesy of Harris Funeral Home

Phillip Boysie Boone, the eighth child of the late Lemuel O. Boone, Sr. and Cora F. Gilliam Boone of Suffolk, Virginia died peacefully at his home on November 26, 2022 with his wife and children at his side. He completed his early education at East Suffolk Elementary School and graduated in 1969 with honors from John F. Kennedy High School. His post-secondary education experiences led him to Old Dominion University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Foreign Languages (Russian) and a minor in Psychology. He further matriculated at The William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he received his Juris Doctorate with honors. While in Law School, he served as a Law Clerk and as Marshal of the Supreme Court of Minnesota for three and one-half years.

Those experiences set the foundation for a life centered on integrity and judicial values. After relocating back to Virginia, Phillip practiced his professional trade in various roles initially as a Staff Attorney for Legal Aid in Emporia, Virginia; as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Portsmouth, Virginia; and in private practice in Suffolk. He returned to Tidewater Legal Aid Society as Director of the Senior Law Center, and later served as Executive Director for many years, providing strong leadership and advocating for access to free legal services for low-income clients.

However, his passion and the high point of his career was mentoring new attorneys and staff as they entered the profession. Phillip fulfilled his passion for mentoring, and retired after 35 years of dedicated service as Managing Attorney of the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia in Norfolk, Virginia. He was without question, a true public servant, a mentor and a people person in his endeavors.



Phillip’s physical presence will be truly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He is survived by his devoted wife of forty-two years, Hattie, his children, Sarah and John; grandchildren, Mason and Gia; siblings, Jacquelyn, Carol, Ross and Kathryn; nieces and nephews, Shelli (Dawanna), Sherri, Kraig (Lisa) and Kelly (Deborah); great niece and nephews, Jasmyne, Alexander, Kelly, Jr., Kyle, Marcus and Jaydin; God-children, Troy, Nathaniel, and Kahlia; and a host of loving cousins, friends, and neighbors. He was predeceased by siblings, Lemuel Jr., Frank, and Leondra; nieces, Katania and Cheri; and nephew, Floyd, Jr.



Sincere thanks to Dr. Valiant Tan (Virginia Oncology Associates), Dr. Michael Layne (Ghent Family Practice), Dr. Hope Uronis (Duke Cancer Institute), Infusion nurses and staff at Priority Toyota Cancer Center, and the Outpatient Surgery and Interventional Radiology staff at Sentara Obici Hospital for their excellent care.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at East End Baptist Church, 1056 Portsmouth Blvd, Suffolk VA, 23434.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to East End Baptist Church, Suffolk, VA. (Solomon’s Porch Food Ministry).

