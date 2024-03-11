Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade Road Closures

The Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back and we’re hoping for some good luck with the weather this year.

Get street closures and parade route information to help you prepare for the festivities.

Road Closures:

Norfolk Police will close the following streets on Saturday, March 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Granby Street from Evans Street (Northside Middle School) to A Avenue.

-A Avenue from Granby Street to First View

-First View from A Avenue to Government Avenue

-Evans Street from Stratford Street to Granby Street (confirm)

-Government Avenue from First View to (at least) Hickory Street (confirm)

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. All streets re-open by 1:00 p.m., except First View Avenue which will remain closed until 1:30 p.m. and Government Avenue which will remain closed from First View Street to Hickory Street until 4:30 p.m.

Parade Route:

The parade begins at Northside Middle School. From that point, it travels north on Granby Street, turns left at A View Avenue, turns left on First View Street, and ends at the intersection of First View and Government Avenue.

The parade route is approximately 1.5 miles. Parade Route

Parking:

Please be mindful of “No Parking” signage as well as “No Parking on Grass” signage. Norfolk Police will tow cars parked illegally along the parade route. Parking is approved on public streets adjacent to the parade route (beginning Thursday afternoon) and in the following city parking lots: Northside Park, Oceanair Elementary, Willoughby Elementary, Ocean View Senior Center, Sarah Constant Beach Park, Community Beach Park and Ocean View Beach Park.

Parking is not permitted at Pretlow Library.