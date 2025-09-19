Official Statement Regarding Title IX Enhancements

As we begin the new academic year, Hampton University’s commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and the entire campus community remains paramount.

To further demonstrate our support, we have implemented several important changes since 2022. We have restructured our Title IX office, reviewed and adjusted our internal processes and procedures, strengthened compliance and efficiency, increased training, and engaged outside counsel to review ongoing investigations.

These changes in our Title IX office reaffirm our commitment to the public safety of all stakeholders associated with Hampton University and are consistent with our core values of respect, professionalism, integrity, and community.