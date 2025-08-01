Old Dominion University Honors Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker’s Legacy

The Monarch family is deeply saddened by the loss of Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker, who was a transformational force at Old Dominion University for more than 30 years and a celebrated Hampton Roads community leader.

As assistant to the president for community relations, Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker fostered strong University ties with local neighborhoods like Lambert’s Point, leading to collaborative initiatives such as a youth program providing education, recreation, and job opportunities. (Photo Credit: Old Dominion University)

A beloved staff member, Cee Cee was a champion for education, student access and community partnerships. She began her role as assistant to the president for community relations in 1991, helping connect the University with surrounding neighborhoods, including Lambert’s Point. Her dedicated efforts to instilling strong relations and investments in the neighborhoods surrounding campus resulted in numerous collaborative initiatives, including the launch of an impactful youth program that offered education, recreation and job opportunities.

Upon her retirement from the University in 2022, Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., announced the creation of a scholarship fund in her name and presented her with the inaugural Presidential Medallion for Distinguished Service. She also received the new title of assistant to the president emerita and a proclamation in her honor from Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D., an Old Dominion University alumnus.

Her impact extended well beyond the Old Dominion University campus. Before joining the University, she had a career as a high school biology teacher. In the early ’80s, she began volunteering and working for nonprofits. She raised money for Norfolk Community Hospital, helped establish the Urban League of Hampton Roads and served as a board member and acting director for the Hunton YMCA.

The Monarch family extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and many others whose lives she thoughtfully impacted and truly changed through her work at Old Dominion University, in Hampton Roads and beyond.

In reflecting on Cee Cee’s remarkable career, lasting impact and incredible life, President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said, “Cee Cee was a one-of-a-kind person, who truly embodied the Monarch spirit of service and strength. She inspired generations on our campus, in our community and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. She will be fondly remembered for her constant care and strong support, as well as the courage and confidence that she consistently exuded in her everyday life, which was marked by her lifelong mission to serve, educate, encourage, inspire and transform. Without question, Cee Cee achieved all of that and so much more!”