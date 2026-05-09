Omega Foundation Hosts 32nd Annual MC Calloway Golf Tournament

By HRM Staff

The Omega Foundation will host its 32nd Annual MC Calloway Golf Tournament on May 15 at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort, bringing together community members, golfers, and supporters for a day of fellowship and charitable engagement. The annual tournament serves as one of the foundation’s signature events and is designed to support its ongoing community-focused initiatives. Participants will have opportunities to compete in contests including longest drive, hole-in-one, and closest pin challenges, along with chances to win prizes and giveaways throughout the event. Registration is available through the QR code featured on the event flyer, with entry costs set at $125 per person or $500 per team. Organizers encourage local residents and supporters to take part in the event and help continue the tournament’s long-standing tradition of community impact and outreach.