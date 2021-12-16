ON LAST DAY OF CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS, KAINE CALLS FOR EXTENSION IN BUILD BACK BETTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, as families in Virginia and across the nation receive their last Child Tax Credit payments, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement calling for swift passage of the Build Back Better bill, which includes an extension of the Child Tax Credit:

“It’s clear the Child Tax Credit expansion has made a huge difference in the lives of families across the Commonwealth and we need to continue helping these Virginians in need,” said Senator Kaine. “That’s why I am pushing to extend these tax cuts in the Build Back Better bill as soon as possible.”

In March, Kaine voted to pass the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, which expanded the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and instructed the IRS to provide tax cuts to millions of families in need (up to $250 monthly checks per every 6-17 year old and up to $300 monthly checks per every kid under 6). However, unless Congress acts, the last payments were issued today, December 15, 2021. Senator Kaine is pushing to extend the tax cut as part of the Build Back Better bill.

Thanks to this expansion under the ARP the CTC has already helped millions of children nationwide, including 1.6 million children across Virginia, to help families afford basic necessities like food, housing, and health care. Experts have projected the expanded CTC has already lifted more than three million children out of poverty this year.

Yesterday, Senator Kaine led a group of Senators on the Senate floor urging for swift passage of the Build Back Better bill that includes an extension of the CTC and shared stories of how Virginians from Glen Allen, Rockingham, South Boston, Lynchburg, Leesburg, Midlothian, Alexandria, Waynesboro, and Roanoke have benefited from the tax cut.