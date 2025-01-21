On MLK Day, Norton Calls on Congress to Pass D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) called on Congress to pass her District of Columbia statehood bill (H.R. 51) and other important voting rights legislation. Norton’s bill would give D.C. full local self-government, a cause Dr. King championed, and voting representation in Congress.

“Dr. King spent his life advocating for voting rights for the most disenfranchised members in our society,” Norton said. “His support for home rule for D.C is particularly relevant to remember now, when Republicans in Congress have introduced bills to overturn the Home Rule Act. Dr. King’s efforts advocating for voting rights led to passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, allowing people of color to exercise their franchise in states with chronic histories of enacting restrictive voting laws.

“Dr. King’s birthday is not only for commemoration of past victories. His birthday should inspire Congress to complete the nation’s work on civil rights, including by making D.C. the 51st state.”