On PCTV and YouTube!

Tune in to PCTV Channel 48/39 for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Tuesday, May 10th, Meetings of the Portsmouth City Council. If you would like to view them here, please scroll below for the City’s YouTube Channel links to The Broadband Authority Meeting; The Public Work Session; and, The City Council Meeting.

*****************

*****************

*****************

The Department of Economic Development Presents

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Cure Coffeehouse

*****************

The Portsmouth Public Schools

“Teacher of the Year” Ceremony

*****************

The Portsmouth Health Department’s

Town Hall on the Community Health Survey Results

*****************

Join Crystal Barber of Virginia Cooperative Extension for

A Celebration of Volunteers