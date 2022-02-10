On PCTV! Meetings of Portsmouth City Council | Events at Main Library

By: “Dana Woodson”

Did you miss the last Meetings of the Portsmouth City Council? Well, PCTV has you covered! Tune in to PCTV Channel 48 (COX) and FiOS (39) for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Tuesday, February 8th, Meetings. If you would like to view them here, please scroll below for the City’s YouTube Channel links to: The Broadband Authority Meeting; The Public Work Session; and The City Council Meeting.

When it comes to public meetings in Portsmouth,

PCTV Channel 48/39 has you covered.

https://youtu.be/PYJy70Nq1Nw





The Portsmouth Broadband Authority Meetings are now airing on PCTV 48/39





on the Wednesday following the City Council Meetings at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

https://youtu.be/EOZgQHg3tcE

https://youtu.be/uYsro6YUNLQ









Main Library Hosts Conversations About Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Understanding Alzheimer’s Session at Main Library

The Alzheimer’s Association will present an information session on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia at Main Library. This event will take place on Friday, February 11th, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Please call 393-8501 for more information.

Facebook link: https://fb.me/e/1XRdhj1BP.

Memory Care Book Workshop at Main Library

Do you have a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia? Join us for a free workshop on Saturday, February 12th, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., to create a scrapbook to stimulate memories and help to assist in everyday life. We will provide the notebook, paper, and decorating supplies, and you should bring the photos and other items that you want to include. Register by calling 393-8501 or email enrichra@portsmouthva.gov.

Facebook link: https://fb.me/e/1rgbcBe5p.