OnDemand Ridesharing Returns to Newport News

OnDemand ridesharing service from Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is returning to Newport News following a successful pilot program in 2022-2023. This convenient transportation option provides flexible, on-demand ridesharing trips in a service area with limited fixed-route service such as HRT buses.

Starting Monday, Oct. 14, customers can book through the HRT OnDemand mobile app (available in the Apple Store and on Google Play) or by calling 757-979-2955.

OnDemand is free for the first two weeks of service. Then, beginning Oct. 27, fares will be $2 per person per ride, just like HRT’s other modes of transportation. Free fares are available for qualified paratransit riders and Student Freedom Pass holders, though anyone riding with them must pay the fare. Kids under 17 ride free with a paying adult. Paratransit and Student Freedom Pass riders must show driver proof of participation.

Service is provided by wheelchair-accessible minivans Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Rides are available within 15 minutes of a customer’s request.

OnDemand operates within a 20-square-mile zone in Newport News, connecting to six bus routes. Points of interest include City Center at Oyster Point, the new Newport News Transportation Center and Amtrak station, Patrick Henry Mall, Marketplace at Tech Center, Christopher Newport University, ECPI, Strayer University, Denbigh High School, Menchville High School, Riverside Hospital, CHKD Health & Surgery Center, Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Sentara Port Warwick, Denbigh Community Center, along with places of worship and grocery stores.