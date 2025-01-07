One City Marathon Community Pop-up Series

Get ready to dance, eat, and learn with the One City Marathon (OCM) Community Pop-up Series. OCM has partnered with sponsors, health professionals, and area businesses to offer a series of fun health, wellness, and fitness workshops for the community. The free workshops aim to engage local residents and visitors of all ages. Attend these workshops for a chance to win a free race registration and receive free OCM swag and other fun items. Be sure to check the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages for contests with great prizes. Registration is required for some workshops, which are first come, first served. Check the city’s website frequently as more events will be added throughout the month.

Dinner with a Dietitian – Lunch Edition

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Room 104

570 McLawhorne Drive, Newport News, VA

Tired of eating the same old lunch or spending money to eat out? Join NuleeU as they share new lunch recipes, ways to make vegetables tasty, correct portion sizes, meal prep tips, and other meal hacks. Enjoy food samples and take home a few goodies, including OCM swag. This workshop is free and limited to 40 participants. Registration is required and is first come first served. The form will automatically close once the registration is full.

Click here to register for Dinner with a Dietitian Lunch Edition workshop.

Line Dancing

Friday, Jan. 17, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Room 104

570 McLawhorne Drive, Newport News, VA

Want to join in on the line dancing but don’t know the steps? Grab a friend and join Break It Down RVA line dancing instructors as they teach the steps to some of the most popular line dances. You don’t have to stand on the wall; join the fun, as this class is for all levels. Break a sweat while you break it down at this fun dance class.

Click here to register for line dancing.

Salsa Dancing

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 – 7 p.m.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Room 104

570 McLawhorne Drive, Newport News, VA

Want to learn some new dancing moves and get a workout at the same time? Join Bachata Vida Dance Company as they teach you sultry Salsa and Bachata. Be sure to dress comfortably because you will work up a sweat!

Click here to register for Salsa.

Bachata Dancing

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 – 7 p.m.

Holiday Inn

980 Omni Blvd., Newport News, VA

Want to learn some new dancing moves and get a workout at the same time? Join Bachata Vida Dance Company as they teach you sultry Salsa and Bachata. Be sure to dress comfortably because you will work up a sweat!

Click here to register for Bachata.

BayPort Credit Union Youth Financial Workshop

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Safehaven Empowerment Center

429 Thorncliff Drive, Newport News, VA

Bring your family and join BayPort Credit Union for a night of financial wellness. During this workshop, youth will learn the basics of saving and financial fortitude. After the workshop, stay for the FREE basketball game with the Virginia Peninsula Community College basketball team.

Click here to register for the Youth Financial Workshop.

Dinner with a Dietitian – Snack Edition

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Room 101

570 McLawhorne Drive, Newport News, VA

Need help choosing healthier snacks? Join NuleeU as they share healthy snack options, snack recipes, and other snack hacks. Enjoy food samples and OCM swag. This workshop is limited to 40 participants. Registration is required and is first come, first served. The form will automatically close once the registration is full.

Click here to register for Dinner with a Dietician Snack Edition.