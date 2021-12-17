One City Marathon Free Popup Fitness ﻿ Classes Start in January

With January being the month to commit to fitness goals, One City Marathon is partnering with local fitness gurus to host a series of free fitness pop-up classes and lectures. Bleevable Prana Yoga & Wellness will teach Deep Stretch: Myofascial release with Props on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The class focuses on treating skeletal muscle immobility and pain and helps to improve blood and lymphatic circulation.

Classes run January 4 through March 4 and are being held in the studio located at 603 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. Ste 7. Space is limited to 12 participants and participants should register weekly by emailing hello@bleevableprana.com. Additional free fitness popup classes and lectures will be announced in early January. One City Marathon race registration is currently open. To learn more about a One City Marathon races or to register visit, onecitymarathon.com.