One City Marathon Race Week is Here!

The 2022 One City Marathon Race Week has arrived, and it’s bigger than ever before! This year, the city is hosting in-person races, celebrations and activities on Saturday AND Sunday!

Newport News Shipbuilding is once again the Presenting Sponsor for One City Marathon weekend, which begins on Saturday, March 5 with some exciting changes. The former 8K has been reconfigured based on participant input into the Optima Health Maritime 5K at Newport News City Center. Ferguson is race weekend’s newest sponsor and is the signature supporter of the Nautical Mile, as well as activities on their newly opened campus in City Center. Tradition Brewing Company will host family friendly fun from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The One City Marathon takes place on Sunday, March 6. The event begins in Newport News Park and takes runners on a 26.2 mile flat and fast course down the city’s historic streets. Sunday’s events also include a Marathon Relay and the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon. The weekend concludes with the One City Celebration in the city’s newly established Yard District. The entire community is invited to 23rd Street to welcome runners and enjoy food, drinks, activities and vendors from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Online registration for all races ends tomorrow, March 1. Visit the registration page for pricing and additional details. For complete race information, visit www.onecitymarathon.com.