One City Marathon Returns for its 12th Year

Get ready to run! The 12th Annual Newport News One City Marathon (OCM) is coming back to Hampton Roads, Virginia. Known for its scenic, point-to-point route and enthusiastic community support, this signature event draws runners from across the country and offers opportunities for everyone—from competitive athletes to families enjoying a fun day out.

Race Weekend Overview

The Race Weekend is more than a single race—it’s a full weekend of celebration, community spirit, and personal achievement. Events will take place across the city, with exact dates to be announced soon. Mark your calendars and get ready to lace up your shoes.

Race Options for Every Runner

Whether you’re ready to tackle 26.2 miles or just getting started on your fitness journey, there’s a race for you:

One City Marathon (26.2 miles) – A fast, flat, and scenic course from Newport News Park to Victory Landing Park.

BayPort Credit Union One City Half Marathon – A 13.1-mile challenge through city neighborhoods and landmarks.

Maritime 5K presented by Sentara Health Plans – A fun and accessible race perfect for all ages and experience levels.

Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares – A family-friendly event that introduces kids and newcomers to the joy of running.

Multi-Race Challenge – For those who want to push themselves even further by completing multiple races across the weekend.

Grateful for Our Returning Sponsors

We extend a heartfelt thank you to our returning sponsors who continue to make this event possible:

Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII returns as the presenting sponsor for the weekend and the title sponsor of the OCM. With a 135-year legacy of shipbuilding excellence, their continued support is invaluable.

BayPort Credit Union returns as title sponsor of the Half Marathon. Proceeds support the BayPort Foundation, which promotes wellness and education in the community.

Riverside Health continues as the official Health and Wellness Provider of OCM, encouraging every participant to achieve their personal best.

Ferguson Cares presents the Nautical Mile Fun Run, supporting community well-being through social impact initiatives.

Sentara Health Plans sponsors the Maritime 5K, reinforcing their mission to improve health every day.

Join the Tradition

Since its founding in 2015, the Newport News One City Marathon Weekend has grown into a cherished tradition. It’s more than a race—it’s a celebration of perseverance, progress, and pride in our city.

Stay tuned for registration details and weekend announcements at OneCityMarathon.com. We can’t wait to see you at the start line.