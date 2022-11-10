Open Call for Artists to Paint Mural in Yard District

The City of Newport News is excited to announce the release of a new commission opportunity for qualified artists and artist-teams to create a public mural in the city’s up-and-coming Yard District. The city is actively accepting proposals for a 3,900 square foot mural located on the side of Full Gospel Kingdom Church at the corner of 32nd Street and Washington Avenue. The mural should highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science and technology resources, and rich cultural history. The goal is for the artwork to be an energetic and bold enhancement to The Yard District, while still embracing the industrial surroundings and unique characteristics of the area, including waterfront parks, the nation’s largest shipyard, the Victory Arch, and more. This project will help broaden viewers’ perspectives of public art and public spaces within the city. Downtown Newport News is quickly evolving into a scenic and vibrant hotspot, teeming with new business, art, and events. As a result of the recent growth, the city has affectionately deemed the area as The Yard District. Whether people are visiting for dinner and drinks, a picnic in the park, or to sightsee, the city’s hope is that The Yard District will be an environment where everyone can find something to enjoy. A non-mandatory pre-proposal site visit will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Full Gospel Kingdom Church located at 3114 Washington Avenue. Artists interested in applying should complete the Unsealed Request for Proposals package no later than Tuesday, Dec. 6, by 5 p.m. For additional information about the project, email Michael White at whitemt1@nnva.gov.