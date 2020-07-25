OPEN FORUM HOSTED BY AARP-VIRGINIA
Ask Liz Anything-SSA Q&A session hosted by AARP Virginia
Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 7:00-7:45p.m. on Zoom
Registration Required
Registration Link-Social Security Q & A: Ask Me Anything:https://aarp.cvent.com/SocialSecurity072820
Lizna Liz Odhwani- Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration will answer questions about Social Security benefits and services which will include SSA office updates during this COVID-19 pandemic
Free and open to the public!
Feel free to contact AARP if you have any questions.
Philisa Johnson
Community Outreach-AARP-Virginia
Email: pjohnson@aarp.org
How can I get help from SSA?
Can SSA help me by phone?
How can I get a new or replacement Social Security card?
How can I find out if my Social Security office is open?
Will unemployment benefits affect my Social Security benefits?
What scams should I know about?
Will I continue to receive my benefits during the pandemic?
How can I stay updated about what SSA is doing during COVID-19?
How are Benefits Determined?
Spousal Benefits?
Benefits for Divorced Spouses?
Widows/Survivors Benefits?
How and When Do I Apply for Social Security?