OPEN FORUM HOSTED BY AARP-VIRGINIA

Ask Liz Anything-SSA Q&A session hosted by AARP Virginia

Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 7:00-7:45p.m. on Zoom

Registration Required

Registration Link-Social Security Q & A: Ask Me Anything:https://aarp.cvent.com/SocialSecurity072820

Lizna Liz Odhwani- Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration will answer questions about Social Security benefits and services which will include SSA office updates during this COVID-19 pandemic

Free and open to the public!

Feel free to contact AARP if you have any questions.

Philisa Johnson

Community Outreach-AARP-Virginia

Email: pjohnson@aarp.org

How can I get help from SSA?

Can SSA help me by phone?

How can I get a new or replacement Social Security card?

How can I find out if my Social Security office is open?

Will unemployment benefits affect my Social Security benefits?

What scams should I know about?

Will I continue to receive my benefits during the pandemic?

How can I stay updated about what SSA is doing during COVID-19?

How are Benefits Determined?

Spousal Benefits?

Benefits for Divorced Spouses?

Widows/Survivors Benefits?

How and When Do I Apply for Social Security?