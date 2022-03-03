Open house’ meetings on flooding plan near Langley AFB

By: City of Hampton

The City of Hampton and Langley Air Force Base are hosting two open house, drop-in style public meetings this month to share findings from a recent study of flooding impacts on base access via LaSalle Avenue. This study was completed in December 2021 with Department of Defense funding.

The LaSalle Gate, which handles about one third of the base’s traffic, was identified to be at risk of flooding in previous joint plans between the City and the Air Force Base. This study, the LaSalle Avenue Corridor Resiliency Plan, analyzes the impacts of flooding on the roadway and surrounding areas. Based on those findings, it identifies three courses of action for project interventions to address flood risk for base access. Certain identified projects also mitigate flood risk for the Riverdale neighborhood. Proposed projects include tide gates, flood walls and roadwork.

The open houses will be held on Thursday, March 10, at the Boo Williams Sportsplex (5 Armistead Pointe Parkway), and Tuesday, March 15, at the Y.H. Thomas Community Center (1300 Thomas Street). The meetings will be held from 4-7 p.m., allowing time for people to come and go throughout the evening. Those in attendance will be able to ask questions and provide comments.

You can read the full study by clicking here, or review basic details by clicking here. Comments can also be submitted online by clicking here.