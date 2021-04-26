Administration Coronavirus Events Health Local 

Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula Hosting Facebook Live this Wednesday

K. Alston , , , ,

Panelists will update viewers on vaccines, address vaccine hesitancyand respond to questions  

As vaccine availability increases on the Peninsula and throughout the region, it’s important residents know how, when and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also important that people understand that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19. Newport News partnered other Peninsula localities, local health districts and health systems to create Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula to provide one place for information and a unified message.  
With additional clinics opening, Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula is hosting a Facebook Live this Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. Panelists will share information on vaccines, including an update on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and discuss area clinics. They will also address vaccine hesitancy and common misperceptions about the vaccine and its efficacy. Panelists include:
Cindy Williams, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, Riverside Health SystemDr. Natasha Dwamena, Director, Peninsula and Hampton Health DistrictsKevin Swann, Pastor, Ivy Baptist Christopher McKain, young professional 
After remarks and a discussion, panelists will address viewer questions. To watch and interact visit the Newport News Facebook Page, tune into NNTV (Cox 48 and Verizon 19) or go online to www.nnva.gov/nntv