Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula Hosting Facebook Live this Wednesday

As vaccine availability increases on the Peninsula and throughout the region, it’s important residents know how, when and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also important that people understand that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19. Newport News partnered other Peninsula localities, local health districts and health systems to create Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula to provide one place for information and a unified message.

With additional clinics opening, Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula is hosting a Facebook Live this Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. Panelists will share information on vaccines, including an update on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and discuss area clinics. They will also address vaccine hesitancy and common misperceptions about the vaccine and its efficacy. Panelists include:

Cindy Williams, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, Riverside Health SystemDr. Natasha Dwamena, Director, Peninsula and Hampton Health DistrictsKevin Swann, Pastor, Ivy Baptist Christopher McKain, young professional

After remarks and a discussion, panelists will address viewer questions. To watch and interact visit the Newport News Facebook Page, tune into NNTV (Cox 48 and Verizon 19) or go online to www.nnva.gov/nntv.