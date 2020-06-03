Opinion: How and why we should eat less meat during the pandemic and always

By A.J. Jones

When it comes to killing or being killed, animals will always come out on top. Despite the most advance weapons money can buy, a virus from animals is currently devastating the world with COVID-19. Sure, people have dominion over animals but not when it comes to killing them unnecessarily for food. There will always be a price to pay.

The price of human suffering for killing animals for food manifests itself in a variety of forms including poor air quality and global warming because of methane and CO2 emissions from factory farms; lack of drinkable water because so much is being used to water crops to feed to animals being raised for human consumption; or diseases caused or exacerbated by the consumption of animals like diabetes, heart disease, obesity and COVID-19.

According to dosomething.org, “About 10 billion land animals in the United States are raised for dairy, meat, and eggs each year. Factory farming accounts for 37% of methane (CH4) emissions, which has more than 20 times the global warming potential of CO2.”

Despite the cruelty aspect of brutally slaughtering billions of animals unnecessarily to eat, it is not good for our physical, spiritual or mental well being. If we are honest with ourselves, we will admit that we feel better when we go without eating meat for an extended period of time. I have often heard people, who experiment with a vegetarian diet for Lent or during a fast, say that they feel “lighter.” That is because our bodies have to work so hard to digest meat that it makes us feel sluggish throughout the day.

Mentally, one cannot feel good about cute little helpless animals being killed to satisfy our taste for meat. Especially when there are vegetable products that taste just like chicken, beef or the mysterious components of a hot dog. Companies like Beyond Meat and Gardein have put a lot of research dollars into replicating the taste of meat products so that helpless animals and heartless humans will be spared.

Several fast food chains now have vegetarian variations to their burgers on the menu like the Impossible Whopper now being offered by Burger King. Ask for the non-grilled option to avoid cross-contamination with meat being grilled on the same equipment as the vegan patty and hold the mayonnaise if you want the Whopper to be vegan rather than just vegetarian, which can include eggs or dairy products.

I became vegetarian when I was ten years old because I did not want to be the cause of animals suffering. It is a very personal decision. Factory farms and slaughterhouses can be torture chambers for animals like cows, chickens and pigs that are all very social creatures. I later understood the health and environmental benefits of being a vegetarian and vegan and moved to a vegan diet.

To become vegetarian or vegan, one can gradually replace meat products with legumes like lentils, chickpeas or pintos, along with brown rice, to form a complete protein with all of the necessary amino acids. It is also worth sampling some of the alternative meat products made by Gardein that can be purchased at your local Whole Foods or even Food Lion. Gardein makes, “crabless” cakes, “fishless” fillets and “chickenless” tenders, all of which are plant-based and delicious.

Join NBA players like Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Garrett Temple, Wilson Chandler and Chris Paul by committing to a vegan diet today. A plant-based diet can help us feel better, look better and be better stewards of the environment. Check with a doctor or nutritionist to ensure food choices provide ample nourishment. If a vegan diet can fuel elite athletes, surely it can offer sufficient nutrition for the rest of us.