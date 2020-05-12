Opinion: Polls Show Social Distancing Is More Popular Than Pet Ownership, Beyonce, and the NFL

By Progress Virginia

A new Navigator Research poll tracking public opinion around COVID-19 released numbers today showing that social distancing measures like avoiding public events and gatherings, skipping dinner out a restaurant or drinks at a bar, and spending most of the time inside the home are more popular than some of Americas favorite things, including pet ownership, the NFL, and Beyonce. While calls to re-open businesses regardless of how safe it is to do so are loud, they represent a very small, fringe group of people who are willing to put themselves and their loved ones at risk in order to get a haircut.Though some parts of Virginia are on track to start phase one of the re-opening process on Friday, this poll shows that most people are still not comfortable doing basic things like leaving the house or going out to eat. The focus on re-opening the economy is putting our entire community at risk. Instead, we should be focused on ensuring that people who are unable to work get the support they need through unemployment benefits, paid family and medical leave, affordable health insurance coverage, and paycheck protection, Ashleigh Crocker, Communications Director at Progress Virginia, said. We cant have a growing economy if people are afraid to leave their homes. The answer to the financial insecurity many hardworking families are feeling is not to re-open businesses before it is safe, but to ensure that everyone has what they need to keep a roof over their head and food on the table.Background:Navigator Research found that:

83% of people are avoiding public events and gatherings

79% of people are avoiding restaurants and bars

78% of people are spending almost all of their time inside their house or apartment

64% of people are avoiding in-person social interactions with friends and family

65% of people are wearing a mask always or most of the time when they do leave the house

83% of people are worried about a second wave of COVID-19 if we reopen too soon

To compare: