Organization hosting free information session tomorrow evening

The coronavirus pandemic put a strain on many families and the child care industry. To offer support to at-home providers, Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula launched Ready Network, a new service available to anyone who cares for children in their home in the Hampton Roads area. Ready Network connects home-based child care providers with resources while also offering a support system that builds on their knowledge, strengths and interests. The goal is to help existing providers grow their business and allow new providers to receive education and resources to help them develop. Ready Network is funded in part by a CARES Act grant from the City of the Newport News. Ready Network offers a variety of supports, including:﻿

Curriculum resources, professional development opportunities and an active online community of home-based providers

A mobile app for parent messaging, communication and attendance tracking

Online enrollment management tools

Automated billing tools to streamline payments

An easy-to-use website and marketing tools to advertise your program

A stipend to assist with start-up costs (ex: new technology or materials)

Smart Beginnings is hosting a free information session on Wednesday, November 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Register online for this free Zoom session, which is open to anyone who is interested.