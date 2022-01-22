Organizations and individuals mourn the passing of Delta Sigma Theta President Cheryl A. Hickmon

Cheryl A. Hickmon, the newly elected National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, died on January 20, 2022. In addition to her family and sorority sisters, numerous individuals and organizations are mourning her passing, including the NAACP. The organization released the following statement:

The NAACP is sad to learn of the passing of Cheryl A. Hickmon, national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Throughout her membership with the organization, she served in many capacities. From vice president to Atlantic regional representative, her dedication and commitment to seeing the legacy organization thrive were unmatched.

Among her accolades, she received the 100 Most Influential African American in the State of Connecticut by the Connecticut Chapters of the NAACP and the Citizen of the Year Award from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Tau Iota Chapter). The NAACP extends our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

Vice president Kamala Harris, who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Tweeted, “The @SecondGentleman and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cheryl Hickmon and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Our hearts are with the members of the sorority she led, the community she served and all those who mourn her loss.”

Fellow Delta Sigma Theta sorority sister, Wisconsin State Representative Shelia Stubbs said in a statement: “President Hickmon was a shining example of what it means to be a part of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. In addition to serving as president, she also held positions at local, regional, and national levels of leadership. Her years of service to the sorority showed her commitment to making Delta Sigma Theta a force for action and change in our community.”

“President Hickmon lived her life by the motto ‘Don’t measure life by the number of breaths you take but by the number of moments that take your breath away.’ Through her dedicated work and service, she lived her life to the fullest by making strides in her profession as well as her public service.”

“I am deeply saddened by her passing, but I am hopeful that we will continue to work in her memory. President Hickmon will always a remembered for being an exceptional sister, friend, and leader. My prayers are with her family and loved ones, and I ask that we all respect the privacy of her family during this time.”

According to a statement released by Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated, Hickmon died after battling a recent illness.