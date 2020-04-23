Organizations Unite to Provide ﻿ Comforting Meals and Hope

Many are struggling with food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus. In the city’s Southeast Community, the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NNRHA) is partnering with organizations to provide food and hope to residents in need.



The NNRHA partnered with World Central Kitchen, an international, non-governmental organization created by acclaimed chef José Andrés to provide food relief during disasters. The organization’s Relief Operations Manager, Josh Phelps, is a Newport News native. He reached out to Delegate Marcia Price to offer support to his hometown, and she referred him to the NNRHA. Thanks to these efforts, WCK now provides over 300 meals every weekday to senior residents at three NNRHA facilities.



Since WCK doesn’t have its own kitchen facilities, they are partnering with three Newport News restaurants – Cozzy’s Comedy Club, Hilton Tavern and Fin – as part of their #ChefsForAmerica nationwide emergency food relief program. Through this program, World Central Kitchen is committing to purchasing 1 million meals from restaurants across America, providing jobs for restaurant staff and meals for those in need. For information on World Central Kitchen, visit www.wck.org.



The NNRHA is also working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula to support their efforts to provide meals for young people at two of their clubs in the Southeast Community, as well as multiple other locations in Newport News and Hampton. For more information on their grab and go meals for youth, which are available for pick up from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs website.



If you need food assistance during this difficult time, visit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s website. They can provide referrals to mobile food pantries and partner agencies near you.