Outdoor Track and Field Nationals Day One Completes with a Qualifying Finalist From the MEAC

EUGENE, Or. — Day one of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded with Samuel Bennett from Howard advancing to the NCAA Championship meet final.

Graduate student Samuel Bennett clocked a personal best time of 13.46 in the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals, which moves him up to second all-time in MEAC history for the event. Bennett will take center stage to compete in the finals on Friday at 6:42 p.m. PST.

Bison teammate Noah Langford also took to the track competing in the men’s 400m hurdles. Langford ran a 50.84 time finishing 17th in the event.

Up next for the men’s events is the men’s triple jump, with Maryland Eastern Shore’s Malachi Aiken on deck to compete in the finals on Friday, June 6 at 6:20 p.m. PST, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles at 6:42 p.m.

All events will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live results available HERE. All event times listed are Pacific Standard Time