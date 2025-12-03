Overnight Four-Hour I-64 Closure Scheduled at Willoughby Bridge

From our partners at VDOT. Overnight I-64 east/west closure, from midnight to 4 a.m., scheduled on Willoughby Bridge, starting as early as December 4.

NORFOLK –As early as Thursday, December 4, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement an overnight full directional closure of I-64 in Norfolk lasting up to four hours on I-64 east and west in Norfolk to support an overhead sign installation as part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion project.

The full four-hour closure will occur on I-64 east and west between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and 15th View Street, with a signed detour in place. All work is weather dependent. The scheduled back up date for this work will be Friday, December 5.

I-64 East/West Full Closure: All lanes on I-64 east and west will be closed overnight starting as early as Thursday, Dec. 4 from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. between 4th View Street in Norfolk and Bayville St./Ocean View (Exit 272).

A signed detour will be in place. Westbound traffic will be diverted at the 4th View off ramp (Exit 273), directed to take West Ocean View Avenue through Willoughby and return to the interstate at the 15th View on ramp. Eastbound traffic will be directed off the interstate at the Bayville Street/Ocean View exit (Exit 272), turn left onto 13th View Street, turn right onto West Ocean View Avenue and then turn right onto 4th View Street and return to the eastbound interstate at the 4th View on ramp.

Motorists are encouraged to use I-664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area when possible and are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT’s free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

All construction schedules are pending weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Please check the project website’s Traffic Alerts page for updates.

Motorists should expect delays or take alternate routes. As always, motorists are encouraged to slow down, eliminate distractions and pay careful attention while driving through construction zones.