Owen Miller Promoted to Deputy City Manager for the City of Newport News

The City of Newport News is pleased to announce the promotion of Eoghan “Owen” Miller to the position of Deputy City Manager. Miller, who has served in numerous leadership roles with the city since 2014, most recently held the position of Chief Strategy Officer and Acting Assistant City Manager.

In his new role, Miller oversees the Departments of Planning and Codes Compliance, Offices of Sustainability and Neighborhood Services, and the city’s ongoing housing initiatives. He continues to lead the city’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative, a nationally recognized program that transforms housing and neighborhoods by rebuilding communities.

Since joining Newport News in 2014, Miller has held several key roles, including Assistant to the City Manager and Chief Strategy Officer. As Chief Strategy Officer, he managed a diverse portfolio that included the city’s Innovation, Neighborhood Services, and Sustainability Offices, and guided multiple large-scale initiatives.

Miller’s academic background includes a bachelor’s degree from Westminster College (Missouri) and dual Juris Doctor and Master of Public Affairs degrees from the University of Missouri. He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and has completed Leadership ICMA, a premier program for local government executives.

Before joining Newport News, Miller served as a Management Fellow in the City Manager’s Office with the City of Wichita, Kansas, where he gained valuable experience in municipal management immediately following his graduate studies.