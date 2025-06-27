Paint The Town: Vibrant Mural Coming Soon to Festival Park

SUFFOLK, VA: The Suffolk Art League and Keep Suffolk Beautiful are thrilled to announce a new public art project coming to the heart of Downtown Suffolk. Beginning tentatively on July 10, acclaimed Miami-based muralist Jorge Miguel Rodriguez will begin work on a colorful, large-scale mural at Festival Park.

The mural will feature several iconic Suffolk landmarks, celebrating the city’s unique character and culture through color and creativity. Weather permitting, the installation is expected to take just over two weeks to complete, offering residents and visitors alike a front-row seat to art in action.

This mural is the latest collaborative project between the Suffolk Art League and Keep Suffolk Beautiful, who continue to support public art and foster a more creative, welcoming environment in Suffolk. Proceeds from the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival have been put towards the cost of the mural.

To celebrate this creative addition to our downtown, the public is invited to a special artist reception on Friday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Suffolk Art Gallery, located at 110 Bosley Avenue, Suffolk, VA 23434. This will be a wonderful opportunity to meet Jorge-Miquel Rodriguez and learn about his process and inspiration.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jorge-Miquel’s artistry to this project,” said Hillarey Breedlove, Director of the Suffolk Art League. “His work will inspire conversation and add a fresh burst of color and energy to Historic Downtown Suffolk.”