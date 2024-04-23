Pairings Announced for 2024 MEAC Men’s Tennis Championships

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its men’s tennis pairings for the 2024 MEAC Tennis Championship Tournament, April 25-27, in Cary, North Carolina.

2024 MEN’S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT BRACKET

The Bulldogs of South Carolina State will enter as the top seed after clinching the regular-season championship title for the second straight season with an undefeated 5-0 conference record. South Carolina State earned a first-round bye and advances to the semifinals on Friday, April 26, at 12:00 p.m. S.C. State will face the winner of match four.

Norfolk State also receives a first-round bye and will enter tournament play as the No. 2 seed with a 4-1 MEAC record. NSU awaits the winner of match five for a noontime start on Friday, April 26.

The MEAC Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament begins on Thursday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. with the men’s first round matches. No. 4 seed Howard finished the regular season with a 2-3 MEAC record, while Morgan State secured the No. 5 seed with a 1-4 conference mark.

North Carolina Central (No. 3) finished with a 3-2 conference record and will face No. 6 Coppin State in the opening round beginning at 2 p.m. The winner advances to face Norfolk State.

The championship match includes the winner of match eight versus the winner of match nine on Saturday, April 27, with a 12:00 p.m. first serve. The MEAC Championship match will be streamed live on ESPN+.