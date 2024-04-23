Pairings Announced for 2024 MEAC Women’s Tennis Championships

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its women’s tennis pairings for the 2024 MEAC Women’s Tennis Tournament, April 25-27, in Cary, North Carolina.



South Carolina State clinched the top seed after claiming the regular-season championship title for the second straight season, with an undefeated 6-0 conference record. S.C. State will have a first-round bye, advancing to the semifinals on Friday, April 26 at 9:00 a.m. to face the winner of North Carolina Central and Morgan State.

Match one will pit the No. 4 seed Morgan State against the fifth seed North Carolina Central with the winner advancing to meet S.C. State. Both teams finished with a 3-3 conference record with the Bears winning the head-to-head tiebreaker after defeating the Eagles 5-2 in the regular season. MSU and NCCU will get the tournament action started at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

Delaware State secured the No. 2 seed with a 4-2 conference record, winning the head-to-head tiebreaker against Howard with their 6-1 win in the regular season. The Hornets will take on No. 7 Coppin State (0-6) in match two. First serve is set for 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

Howard enters round one as the No. 3 seed with a 4-2 conference record after dropping the tiebreaker against Delaware State. Howard will match up against No. 6 Norfolk State (1-5) in match three, which will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

The championship match will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, between the winner of match six and the winner of match seven. The MEAC Championship match will be streamed live on ESPN+.