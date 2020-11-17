Parallel lessons from the pandemic and the 2020 elections

By Angela Jones

Regardless of the outcome, even the losers of the 2020 elections are glad that it is over. The amount of money spent on campaigns was larger than some countries’ GDP. If we can glean a lesson from all of the drama that was contained in this election cycle, we can move forward with a greater understanding of how the voters in this country really feel. And that lesson is priceless.

One thing we know from the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is that polls were wrong. Either a large number of people changed their minds at the last minute about who they were going to vote for or they simply were not truthful when communicating with pollsters.

Although some candidates have been claiming otherwise, election results do not lie. According to election results tabulated thus far, in an election with record-setting voter turnout, the margin between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was pretty tight.

Although most people watching were surprised, I bet republican strategists were not. They knew the work they put into making sure the recent Black Lives Matter protests coincided with the run-up to the election. That is how they were able to sell their Law and Order platform.

Approximately 60% of European American voters bought whatever the Trump campaign was selling –hook, line, and sinker, and voted for him. These European American voters use reasons to justify their vote like “He is better for the economy” and “He has done more for African Americans than any other president.” Even some African American voters BY ANGELA JONES were spewing these claims. Thank goodness for younger voters.

Although some were swayed by claims that Biden was too old and decrepit to last four years as president, most young voters who recently registered to vote, voted for Biden. The future of the U.S. seems brighter knowing that these conscientious youth will one day inherit the responsibility of running this country.

We know why wealthy voters overwhelmingly voted for Trump. He helped their precious bottom lines with tax cuts and that may be all that matters. Poor European American voters who dream of being wealthy one day, may see Trump as a role model.

They may believe that if he stays in power, somehow they will benefit from his tax cuts for the wealthy and his affinity for destroying the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic. The fact that American voters showed up for this election in record numbers is good for our democracy.

As long as we stay engaged, our country will remain strong. We do not all have to agree on a candidate but to beat this pandemic and all that it has uncovered, we do have to accept that our actions affect others. When we are careless and do not wear a mask and practice social distancing, we are putting others at risk.

When we stay at home and do not vote, we are also putting others at risk. In a democracy, everyone has a responsibility to keep it healthy and intact. Voter turnout proves that Americans are engaged and not apathetic about their responsibilities. That should make us all feel more proud to be an American.