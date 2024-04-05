PARKINSON FILES 13,827 SIGNATURES WITH VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ELECTIONS AGAINST TIM KAINE

Yesterday, Republican US Senate candidate Scott Parkinson filed his petitions to be on the ballot for the upcoming June 18th Primary Election for US Senate in Virginia.

In Virginia, candidates are required to collect at least 10,000 signatures from registered voters in Virginia, including at least 400 in each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. Signature gathering began on January 2nd and ends today, April 4.

Scott Parkinson released the following statement:

“I’m excited to announce that my campaign for the United States Senate filed 13,827 signatures with the Virginia Department of Elections yesterday.

“I am seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate not because of personal ambition or political gain, but to take power away from the political oligarchy in Washington and restore a government of the People, by the People, and for the People. Together with Virginians, we will save the middle class from the radical left, restore parents rights, and increase public safety in all of Virginia’s communities.

Virginians are fired up and ready to defeat Tim Kaine on November 5th.”