Parks, Recreation & Tourism to Host Second Family Movie Night

Fall has just begun, but it’s not too early to get in the Halloween spirit! To kick-off this spooky season, Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism is hosting a Family Movie Night on Saturday, October 2. Goblins and ghouls of all ages are invited to watch “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” (rated PG) on the lawn of the city’s new outdoor event space at 401 Oriana Road (the former Kmart site). Monster-loving movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and settle in for a frightfully fantastic time! Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the event space. Free popcorn and other treats will be offered (while supplies last) and guests can purchase additional food and drinks from on-site vendors. Admission is free and registration is not required. For more information, call 757-926-1400. About “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”: This movie is based on the Goosebumps series of books by best-selling children’s author R.L. Stine. Two boys stumble upon an old abandoned house and open a locked book titled “Haunted Halloween.” What they unleash is the stuff of Halloween scares, including witches, werewolves and giant gummy bears.