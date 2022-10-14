Parts of West Ave. Closed Until December

HRSD is undertaking a project to replace the sanitary sewer pipe along West Avenue in downtown Newport News. The project includes approximately 2,400 linear feet of new sewer piping from Pump Station 201, located on 25th Street, to a connection at the intersection of West Avenue and 33rd Street. Once the new pipe has been installed, the old sewer pipe will be taken out of service.

Crews will be installing sewer pipelines on northbound West Avenue between 26th and 28th Streets, and between 31st and 33rd Streets as part of the West Avenue Sanitary Sewer Replacement project.

During this work, motorists can follow a signed detour using Washington Avenue as well as 25th, 28th, 29th, and 35th Streets as indicated on this map. The detour is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 17, and is expected to remain in place through Dec. 1. This work is weather dependent and subject to change. Please visit the Newsroom on HRSD.com for updates and schedule changes.