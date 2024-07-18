Party at the Pier Returns to Little Island Park for Expanded Three-Night Series

Free beachside celebration hosted by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.

Grab your lawn chairs and beach blankets for the ninth annual Party at the Pier, a free three-part summer concert series at Little Island Park from 6-10 p.m. on July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.

The original kick-off date of July 18 has been rescheduled to Aug. 8.

Hosted by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR), the expanded event series features live music and activities with free admission and onsite parking after 5 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are available to purchase from local food vendors. Adult beverages are available to purchase with a valid ID. Proceeds from beer and wine sales benefit the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Foundation (VBPRF).

Free Music by the Ocean

Kick off your shoes, grab your friends and family, and bring your favorite dancing moves with free live music each week. Come out to all three events for a different experience each night.

You might recognize BJ Griffin Band from the “America’s Got Talent” TV show, where Griffin was known for his funky, groovy and lively performances. Aug. 1: BrassWind brings back the classic horn band sound and look with an exciting, “get on your feet and dance” performance.

BrassWind brings back the classic horn band sound and look with an exciting, “get on your feet and dance” performance. Aug. 8: Vinyl Headlights is a high-energy band that specializes in a variety of rock, pop and dance music.

Good Eats and Libations

Your taste buds are in for a treat with an array of local food trucks offering a variety of bites for purchase.

Chesapeake Concessions, In Between the Bunz, Rio Good Food, Wired UP, and Tony’s Ice Cream. Aug. 1: DC Smoothies, Illuminate Your Body, Miami Fusion, Road Dogs and Tony’s Ice Cream.

DC Smoothies, Illuminate Your Body, Miami Fusion, Road Dogs and Tony’s Ice Cream. Aug. 8: Solano and more! Stay tuned for a full list of vendors.

Activities for Everyone

There’s something for everyone, making Party at the Pier an ideal event for families and groups of friends alike. In addition to food and music, this event series offers beach activities such as Jumbo Connect Four, axe throwing, glow-in-the-dark products to enjoy after sunset and more. Delicious food, refreshing drinks, lively atmosphere and free music await you at Party at the Pier!

Limited edition Party at the Pier t-shirts are available to order online with proceeds benefiting the VBPRF. Coolers are not permitted. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.