Party like it’s 1970… Earth Day turns 50!

Marking 50 Revolutions Around the Sun

On April 22, we celebrate Earth Day – a time to pause and reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re heading when it comes to this beautiful planet we all call home. In many ways, the problems we face today are much different than those we faced in 1970, the year of the first Earth Day. In other ways, they are still the same.

On a progressive note, our cars are more efficient, our water and air more closely monitored and our general awareness about the impact of our choices much greater. But for all that’s been accomplished, there’s still much to be done. Across the globe we share common problems. Where will our trash go, and how can we recycle better? How do we improve water quality and ensure clean drinking water for generations to come? And how can we better live in harmony with the Earth?

askHRgreen.org may not have all the answers, but we do know that acting locally while thinking globally can make a difference. With an eye on the bigger picture, we encourage Hampton Roads residents to take action every day by:



Reducing waste and avoiding single-use plastics

and avoiding single-use plastics Supporting water infrastructure to keep our taps flowing freely with clean drinking water

to keep our taps flowing freely with clean drinking water Transforming grass lawns into wildlife habitat filled with native plants to filter water naturally, reducing pollution

to filter water naturally, reducing pollution Protecting our wastewater system by keeping food and grease out of drains and disposable wipes out of pipes

There are hundreds of small ways you can make a difference on any given day. To us, that’s what Earth Day is really all about. For Earth Day 50, we challenge you to complete 50 simple eco-friendly activities during the month of April. These small acts matter and they do add up.

Visit askHRgreen.org for ways to incorporate eco-friendly activities into your life this April (and beyond). It’s the least we can do to honor our splendid Earthly home.

Great American Cleanup Planned for March 27-28

We need you, Hampton Roads! On March 27 and 28, we will team up with Keep Virginia Beautiful and the cities and counties of Hampton Roads to bri ng the largest two-day community improvement initiative to a neighborhood near you. The askHRgreen.org team will mobilize hundreds of volunteers to transform Hampton Roads through river and dumpsite cleanups, planting and maintaining community gardens, collecting recyclables, park maintenance and other community beautification projects.

The effort will engage our military personnel, business community, local leadership, civic groups, neighborhood associations and any volunteer looking to make a difference. That means you! Last year more than 1,000 volunteers removed over 15 tons of litter from our communities and waterways.

Won’t you join us in 2020? Engage your family, coworkers, faith group, book club or neighbors and sign up to be part of our team on March 27 and 28. Registration is open now!

Leaks Can Run, but They Cannot Hide

Some household leaks are easy to spot, like the drip, drip, drip of a faucet. Slow, hidden leaks, however, can be harder to locate – unless you do a little sleuthing. To mark “Fix-a-Leak Week,” March 16-22, askHRgreen.orgencourages residents to channel their inner detective and chase down suspicious leaks.

“Many common household leaks are quick to find and easy to fix, such as dripping faucets and leaky showerheads,” said Katie Cullipher, with askHRgreen.org. “Water heater drips, slow-leaking appliances and broken irrigation systems are less noticeable. You may not be aware of these issues unless you look closely.”

It takes just 10 minutes to track down leaks by following these easy steps:

Examine your water bill. If you see an increase in water usage on your January or February billing, you may have a leak. Look for spikes – is your water use a lot higher this month than it was last month?

If you see an increase in water usage on your January or February billing, you may have a leak. Look for spikes – is your water use a lot higher this month than it was last month? Read your water meter. Take a reading during a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter does not read exactly the same after two hours, you probably have a leak. (Click here for detailed instructions on reading a water meter.)

Take a reading during a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter does not read exactly the same after two hours, you probably have a leak. (Click here for detailed instructions on reading a water meter.) Test the toilet. Put a few drops of food coloring into the tank at the back of your toilet and let it sit for 10 minutes. If color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak. And don’t forget to flush when you’re done testing.

Once leaks are repaired, you’ll feel good about 1) the savings on your utility bill and 2) knowing you are helping to conserve water in your community. Need more lowdowns on leaks? Visit WaterSense.

Nothing by Natives for Spring Planting

Warming temperatures and longer days may be calling you to spruce up your yard and flower beds. Before making a trip to your favorite garden center, think about whether you want to be “working hard or hardly working” in the months and years ahead.

“A beautiful lawn is lovely to look at, but it can be difficult to grow, expensive to maintain and time involved,” said askHRgreen.org’s Rebekah Eastep. “As an alternative, many homeowners are replacing turf with garden beds that feature native plants.”

Simply put, native plants originate in the area where you live. Because they have adjusted to the climate over time, they are lower maintenance and don’t need extra water or chemicals to help them thrive. Popular bedding plants that are native to Hampton Roads include: Perennial Hibiscus, Coneflower (Echinacea), Milkweed, Black-Eyed Susans and Pink Muhly Grass, among many others.

Not only do these plants look good and perform well, they play a key role in protecting Hampton Roads waterways. If you replace even a portion of your yard with native plant beds, the deep plant roots will help to stabilize the soil on your property, prevent soil erosion and soak up more stormwater than the average turf grass lawn. You also won’t need to apply fertilizer or pesticides to these areas, removing yet another potential source of water pollution from your yard.

Check out askHRgreen.org for more lawn and garden tips, and download the Southeastern Virginia Guide to Native Plants.

Community Spotlight: Evan Nied

In this issue we are shining our community spotlight on Evan Nied. A sophomore in the Entrepreneurship Business Academy at Virginia Beach’s Kempsville High School, this young green achiever is mapping out a bright green future as the founder and CEO of Planting Shade. Volunteers of this non-profit are working hard to increase the planting and growth of trees and tree canopy to prevent soil erosion. Evan works locally with nurseries and distributors to give citizens greater access to seedlings and proper planting techniques so they can plant and grow trees of their own.

What inspired you to start the nonprofit, Planting Shade? I saw a need in our area for strong environmental awareness and activism after our community faced several hurricanes and natural disastersover the last few years. Trees are extremely important in preventing erosion by strengthening our soil, which can help reduce flooding. Tree canopy is especially important for capturing pollutants in the air, and large trees have the capacity to house a vast array of animals.

I saw a need in our area for strong environmental awareness and activism after our community faced several hurricanes and natural disastersover the last few years. Trees are extremely important in preventing erosion by strengthening our soil, which can help reduce flooding. Tree canopy is especially important for capturing pollutants in the air, and large trees have the capacity to house a vast array of animals. Tell us about the cool outreach project you’ve planned for the spring. On March 21, we will distribute and plant over 1,000 loblolly tree seedlings across Virginia Beach. These seedlings will be given out for free at Kempsville High School that day from 2:00-4:00 p.m. We will be planting on numerous campgrounds and university campuses, but we still need a home for several hundred of the seedlings. READ MORE…



