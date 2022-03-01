Peake Lane Road Closure | COVID Testing Event | Get Ready to Spring Forward March 13th!
By: Dana Woodson
The Department of Engineering has announced a new road closure during infrastructure work this week.
Peake Lane, between West Norfolk Road and Pine Road, will be closed with a detour during work by Columbia Gas, as follows:
Ø Wednesday, March 2nd, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Ø Thursday, March 3rd, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Ø Friday, March 4th, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.