Peake Lane Road Closure | COVID Testing Event | Get Ready to Spring Forward March 13th!

K. Alston , ,

By: Dana Woodson

The Department of Engineering has announced a new road closure during infrastructure work this week. 

Peake Lane, between West Norfolk Road and Pine Road, will be closed with a detour during work by Columbia Gas, as follows:

Ø  Wednesday, March 2nd,  from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Ø  Thursday, March 3rd,  from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Ø  Friday, March 4th, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.