Pearl Bailey’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

The community is invited to come together to honor four decades of shared experiences, growth, and lasting friendships at the Pearl Bailey Library. This 40th anniversary celebration is a time to reflect on the people and moments that have shaped the community’s story and to look ahead to the years to come.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Bailey Library, located at 2510 Wickham Ave.

Guests will enjoy live music by Fortresses, heartfelt reflections, performances by Warwick Kids Academy, and light refreshments. It will be an afternoon of gratitude, joy, and connection as everyone gathers to celebrate the past, embrace the present, and look forward to the future together.

For more information, please visit the Newport News Public Library website.