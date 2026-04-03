Peeled Garlic Recalled Over Suspected Botulism Risk

Tops Friendly Markets of Williamsville, NY is recalling all codes of Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic and Garland Peeled Garlic because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum due to the product being kept at insufficient temperatures. Clostridium botulinum is a bacterium which can cause life threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to consume the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms.

Product was distributed through Tops Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. The recalled products are identified as follows:

Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic, 6 oz., packed in plastic bags with UPC 74574-10852 ,all product code dates

Garland Fresh Peeled Garlic, 6 oz., packed in plastic bags with a UPCs of 71894-00000 and 68826-75340, all product code dates.

This issue was discovered during a routine store inspection where it was observed that the recalled product was not held at sufficient temperatures to control the hazard. There are no known illnesses to date.

Customers can return the item(s) to the store for a full refund.

If you have any questions, call Tops Consumer Affairs at 1-800-522-2522. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.