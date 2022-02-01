Pelosi, Beatty, Adams Release Joint Statement on Continued Bomb Threats Against Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty and HBCU Caucus Founder and Co-Chair Alma Adams issued the following joint statement:

“The continued bomb threats against HBCUs are hate crimes that must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This third round of bomb threats on Historically Black College and University campuses demands a swift response from federal and state law enforcement agencies. It is especially jarring that these threats come during Black History Month, when we not only celebrate the immense contributions of Black Americans, but also remember the violence so many had to endure to secure civil rights and voting rights.

“Indeed, sixty-two years ago today, courageous students at North Carolina A&T State University demonstrated the resolve of HBCU students, faculty, and staff by putting their lives in mortal danger to protest segregation. We know from history that in spite of external threats, HBCUs are resilient institutions that will persist through all forms of adversity.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and doing everything we can to bring an end to these threats. Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses or anywhere in our nation.”